Maharashtra board to release 10th std results soon; learn more

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams in the near future. The board has already announced the HSC results. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites after they are issued.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad indicated last month that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be released by June 20. According to the most recent source, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 may be issued even sooner, on June 15, 2022.

List of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Reportedly, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC Exams this year.

How to Check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022

Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website. Select the SSC result link from the homepage. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

According to the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, there were 14,85,191 students who took the HSC Exams this year, with 8,17,188 boys and 6,68,003 girls.

