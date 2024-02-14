Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024: 'Few Days To Go' Check Exam-Day Instructions Here!

Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be holding the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations from March 1 to March 26, 2024. Students can access their admit card by logging in to the official portal, mahahsscboard.in using their school login credentials.

Based on the schedule, the Maharashtra SSC exams for 2024 are scheduled to be held in a traditional pen and paper format. The exams will be held in two sessions, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

To access the Maharashtra SSC admit card 2024, students need to input their login details, such as their registration number and date of birth. It is essential to have the Maharashtra board Class 10 admit card 2024 on the day of the exam. Failure to produce the admit card will lead to disqualification from the exam.

A notice released by the board has listed out a few instructions concerning the admit cards. These are as follows:

School authorities need to hand out the printed version of the admit cards to the students.

In case of an error, while opening the admit card, the same should be opened in Google Chrome.

No separate fee should be charged to students for printing the admit card. The admit card should be signed by the headmaster.

If there are changes in the subject and medium in the admit card, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.

Secondary Schools should send a copy of the admit card consisting of details of students such as photograph, signature, name, and date and place of birth to the Divisional Board.

In case the photograph is defective, then the student's photo should be pasted and signed by the concerned principal.

In case the admit card is lost by the students, the concerned secondary schools should take a reprint and give the admit card to the students by marking it as duplicate with red ink.