Maharashtra: Bhiwandi tuition teacher booked for beating up two children

Thane: An offence has been registered against a tuition teacher for allegedly beating up two of her students in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accused woman allegedly beat up siblings, aged 10 and 12 years, when they came for tuitions at her house in Gokul Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on March 3, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The children have claimed that the accused beat them up for not being able to respond to her questions and not doing their homework, he said.

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Protection Act of 2015 has been registered, the official said.