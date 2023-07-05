Maharashtra: Autonomous Engineering Colleges Asked to Do NEP Preparations by July 31

Veermata Jijabai Technological Instititute, a premier autonomous engineering college in Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has asked the autonomous engineering colleges to put in place their new curriculum and prepare course baskets in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) by the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the state released the NEP-aligned course structure and credit framework for engineering programmes. While 51 autonomous engineering colleges and engineering departments at seven public universities in the state are expected to implement the new policy from the current academic year 2023-24, the other institutes have until 2024-25 to make necessary changes in their academic programmes.

As reported by FPJ last month, the undergraduate engineering curriculum will be divided into a number of verticals including Basic Science Courses, Engineering Science Courses, Programme Courses, Open Elective Courses, Vocational Courses, Humanities, Social Science and Management Courses and Experimental and Liberal Learning Courses. The entire programme will carry a minimum 160 and maximum 176 credits.

A minimum of 50% of all credits will have to be earned through both mandatory and elective courses belonging to the major (core) subject chosen by the student. The programme will also include multi-disciplinary minor courses, which can be from other engineering streams or a different faculty altogether, and open elective courses, which are supposed to be from subjects other than the major discipline.

The students can earn 18-20 additional credits by taking up additional multidisciplinary minor courses or research work. Based on their choice of extra work, the students will be awarded an honours degree with minor, an honours research degree with minor or degree with double minor.

The programmes will have multiple entry and exit system, allowing students to leave their course after the first, second and third years to get a UG certificate, UG diploma and BVoc degree respectively. They can rejoin the course at their college or some other institute later while preserving the credits they earned. Around 40% of the credits can be earned through courses available online.