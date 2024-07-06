Maharashtra Assembly Session: Exam Malpractice Bill Sparks Controversy Among Educators

Mumbai: The state's new bill that seeks to prevent malpractices in competitive exams by punishing offenders with jail term up to five years received mixed reactions from educationists.

While some have welcomed the stringent actions prescribed in the proposed legislation, others view it as a mere knee-jerk reaction that fails to address the fundamental problems plaguing higher education. The experts are also concerned about how the law would be implemented and expressed concerns about its potential issues at the hands of authorities.

About The Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 Bill

The Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was tabled in the lower house of the state legislature on Friday by minister Shambhuraj Desai. Praising the bill, Shrenik Kotecha, co-founder of Education Sabhi Ko organisation, said that the government also focus on preventive measures to avoid paper leaks.

“There can not be any compromise with the future of our youth. This bill is the right way forward against this menace, in line with the law operationalised by the Centre. Equal emphasis should be on proactive steps and policies to ensure that such paper leaks do not happen at all in the first place. I am sure this two-pronged approach of 'caution and cure' shall be taken simultaneously for forthcoming public exams in Maharashtra,” he said.

Ramesh Zade, president of the National Forum for Quality Education, echoed the same sentiments.

“This bill is more in the punitive spirit and preventive measures are seen ignored,” he said.

He also suggested that the exams should be conducted by the competent government authority, instead of outsourcing them to private agencies.

Some Experts Express Their Doubts Regarding The Proposed Act

However, some experts are critical of the proposed Act, claiming, “This seems like government's knee-jerk reaction to the crisis in higher education which has been further exacerbated by anti-people New Education Policy (NEP) and the Union government's pro-privatisation agenda.

The law, which has provisions under the problematic new criminal code will disproportionately affect marginalised students seeking access to higher education,” said Akshay Tarfe from Oxfam India.