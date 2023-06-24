Maharashtra: 3-year LLB CAP Registration 2023 to Begin from June 26

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MAH LLB 3-year centralised admission process (CAP) schedule. | Pixabay (Representative Image)

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MAH LLB 3-year centralised admission process (CAP) schedule.

The registration process for MAH 3-year LLB CAP registration will begin from June 26 for Maharashtra state (MS) and Outside Maharashtra state (OMS) students on the official website, llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

The last date to submit the application form for MAH LLB CAP 2023 for MS and OMS candidates is July 3 and for those belonging to NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC the registration window will be available till July 11.

Maharashtra LLB 3-year counselling and seat allotment process will be based on the CET merit list.