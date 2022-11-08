e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 3 students killed while returning after exam as dumper overturns auto

"Three students returning after taking an exam, along with the driver, were killed on the spot," said the Raigarh police.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Maharashtra: 3 students killed while returning from exams as dumper overturns auto | ANI
Raigarh: On late Monday night, three students and one auto driver were killed in a road accident after a dumper full of sand overturned an auto rickshaw they were travelling in Maharashtra's Raigarh, as per the police. The students were returning after taking an exam, and all the four deceased died on the spot.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident and recovered bodied burried in a rubble and sent them to hospital for post-mortem.

Raigarh Police stated, "Four were killed in a road aciident in Raigarh when a dumper full of sand over turned an auto rickshaw. Three students returning after taking an exam, along with the driver, were killed on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknatn shinde announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, as stated by Minister Uday Samant.

