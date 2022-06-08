e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra 12th Boards 2022: Science stream secures highest pass percent

A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, | IStock images

Maharashtra: Students in the science stream who appeared for HSC 2022 Board Examination have the highest pass rate this year, at 98.30 percent.

According to the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education's Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, 94.22 percent of students in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams passed the exam. At 1 p.m., the MSBSHSE Class 12 result link will be activated.

Candidates who took the Class 12 board exam in the state can check their results via mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in, according to the MSBSHSE. Candidates should retain their admit cards on hand in case they need to check their results.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit button.

Step 4: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.

However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server.

The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.

