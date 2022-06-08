e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra 12th Boards 2022: Differently Abled students scored 80.61%

Students in Class 12 will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 at 1pm on the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahresults.nic.in,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
IStock images

Maharashtra: Differently Abled students have scored 80.61% in Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit button.

Step 4: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.

However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server.

