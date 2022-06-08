Maharashtra 12th Boards 2022: Differently Abled students scored 80.61%

IStock images

Maharashtra: Differently Abled students have scored 80.61% in Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022.

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad gave a news conference at 11:15 a.m. to announce the pass percentage. Students in Class 12 will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 at 1pm on the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahresults.nic.in,

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit button.

Step 4: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.

However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server.