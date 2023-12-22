Maharashtra: 109 Students Admitted To Hospital Following Lunch At A School

Maharashtra: Over 109 Students Hospitalised After Food Poisoning | Representative pic

In a distressing incident, over 100 girl students were rushed to hospitals after experiencing severe illness following lunch at their residential school in Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. The incident took place at an 'ashram shala,' a residential school for tribal children, located in Sode village in Dhanora taluka.

Aftermath of school lunch

Civil surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate, addressing the situation, stated, "On Wednesday, the students were served lunch at the school around 12.30 pm. Some time after having their meal, they started vomiting and also complained of abdominal pain and headache." A total of 109 students were admitted to a government hospital, and later, 40 of them were shifted to the general hospital in Gadchiroli, while 69 others are currently undergoing treatment at the Dhanora rural hospital.

As of now, all 109 students remain hospitalized, according to Dr Khandate. The gravity of the situation has prompted health officials to conduct thorough investigations into the cause of the sudden illness. Dr Khandate revealed, "Samples of food and water have been sent to a laboratory for testing." The results of these tests are eagerly awaited to shed light on the nature of the contamination and the potential source.

Community Concerns and Collaborative Action

This incident has raised concerns among the community, as more than 350 girl students attend the ashram school. Parents and guardians are anxiously awaiting further information about the students' conditions and the outcomes of the laboratory tests. The education department, along with health authorities, is working collaboratively to ensure the well-being of the affected students and to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)