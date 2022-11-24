e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

The Zilla Parishad CEO placed teacher under suspension with effect from November 22.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File Photo
Follow us on

Palghar: A teacher with a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been suspended for allegedly being under the influence of liquor in the educational institution and beating up a ZP office-bearer, authorities said on Thursday.

The teacher, working at the primary school at Dhamangaon in Dahanu taluka, had also been found sleeping and abusing others in the school, the Zilla Parishad said in a release.

Read Also
Watch video: UP teacher allegedly drunk while teaching students in Hathras school
article-image

Following complaints against the teacher, the Zilla Parishad CEO placed him under suspension with effect from November 22, it said.

The suspension order, issued in keeping with provisions of the service rules, also said the teacher will not leave the headquarters during the period of suspension and not take up any other job.

RECENT STORIES

Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in HP have less than 20 students: Report

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in HP have less than 20 students: Report

ON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

ON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

CBSE board brings back 'one exam policy'; students, confused, accept the challenge

CBSE board brings back 'one exam policy'; students, confused, accept the challenge