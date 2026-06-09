Maha CET Cell Releases MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt Final Answer Key; Check The Official Notice Here

MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the final objection redressal notice and final answer key for the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt examination.

Candidates can now check the MHT CET 2026 final answer key by logging into the candidate portal at cetcell.mahacet.org using their registered email ID and password. The PCM Group Second Attempt examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026, across 11 shifts.

Along with the updated MHT CET answer key, the CET Cell has also published a detailed objection redressal notice containing information on valid objections, revised answer keys, and marks awarded to candidates.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, published the MHT CET 2026 final answer key for the 2nd attempt PCM group on June 9. The authorities conducted the MHT CET 2026 2nd attempt examination from May 12 to 20 in 11 shifts, and the final answer key for all shifts has now been released.

Direct Link To Check Notice

MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: Marks awarded to all candidates in specific sessions

A total of 14 questions across Physics and Mathematics sessions of MAH-MHT-CET 2026 were revised under the objection redressal process.

12 Physics questions were awarded 1 mark each to all candidates who appeared in the respective sessions.

2 Mathematics questions were awarded 2 marks each to all candidates in the respective sessions.

MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: Answer keys updated for these questions

The CET Cell updated the answer key for a total of 14 objected questions in MAH-MHT-CET 2026 after reviewing candidate objections.

9 questions were from Physics

4 questions were from Chemistry

1 question was from Mathematics

For these questions, the official answer key has been revised and updated accordingly.

Physics

213075 (May 12, Evening)

213378 (May 13, Evening)

213556 (May 14, Morning)

213675 (May 14, Evening)

213676 (May 14, Evening)

213715 (May 14, Evening)

213846 (May 15, Morning)

213860 (May 15, Morning)

213996 (May 15, Evening)

Chemistry

213020 (May 12, Morning)

213300 (May 13, Morning)

213573 (May 14, Morning)

213747 (May 14, Evening)

Mathematics

213328 (May 13, Morning)

The CET Cell stated that all approved changes will be incorporated into the final database before the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 results are processed. Additionally, objection tracker fees paid by candidates for objections found valid will be refunded.