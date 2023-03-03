Maha: Ahead of Board exams, love-torn teen killed by girlfriend's kin

love-torn minor boy was killed by his girlfriend's family | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra where a love-torn minor boy was killed by his girlfriend's family after they caught them together at their home, an official said here on Friday.



The Vaijapur Police have arrested three persons of a single family for murdering the boy and dumping his body in a nearby field, said Investigating Officer Manoj Patil.



The incident happened in Bhivgaon village on the night of February 25, when the boy from the neighbouring Borsar vilage had sneaked in to meet his girlfriend at her place.



When the incident came to girl's family they got furious and in rage brutally hammered the boy, dragged him out of the house and then dumped him in an adjoining farmland.



"It was only after around five days that the locals stumbled upon the victim's highly decomposing body and informed the Vaijapur Police which rushed a team to the spot." said Patil.



After establishing his identity, the police learnt that he had gone to meet his girlfriend. Both the girl and boy are said to be Minor.



Following sustained interrogation, the family finally revealed the truth, and the girl, who was initially unwilling to cooperate also admitted that she was in a serious relationship with her deceased boyfriend.



"We have arrested the prime accused Madhavrao Jangle (grandfather of Girl), Dadasaheb (father) and Sunil (uncle) on charges of murder." said Patil.

The accused (Father-sons) were produced before the Magistrate Court, which remanded them to police custody till March 6. Further investigations would now be conducted by a female officer from the police headquarters.

Both the teen lovers were to appear for the SSC Board exams which got underway across Maharashtra from March 2. Meanwhile it is not clear if the girl will appear for the crucial examinations after the incident.