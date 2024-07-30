MAH MBA CAP 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To July 31, Eligibility Criteria, Fee Details & More

Representative Image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the MAH MBA Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can now fill the registration form by visiting the official website at mba2024.mahacet.org.in until tomorrow, July 31.

Initially, the deadline was set for July 22, but was later extended to July 27. The MAH MBA CET CAP 2024 is being conducted in a single round, with the document verification process available until August 1, 2024.

The counseling process is for admissions to first-year MBA and MMS programs in various institutes across Maharashtra, including government, government-aided, university-managed, and unaided private professional educational institutes.

Eligibility Criteria & Registration Fee

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and registration fee details on the official website. Maharashtra candidates must be Indian citizens, have completed a 3-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, and have scored more than zero in the MAH CET 2024.

The registration fee varies by category, ranging from Rs 1,000 for reserved category candidates from Maharashtra to Rs 10,000 for NRI, OCI, OIO, and FN candidates.

Important Dates & Resources

- Registration deadline: July 31

- Document verification: until August 1, 2024

- Counseling: for admissions to first-year MBA and MMS programs

Candidates can utilize resources such as the MAH MBA CET 2024 College Predictor, Cut Off, and Counselling details to aid in their preparation.