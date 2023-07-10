MAH MBA Admissions 2023: Bombay HC To Take Decision Tomorrow On Plea By 157 Students

Bombay High Court | PTI

In a petition by candidates seeking admissions to MBA courses within Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court will pass an order on Tuesday. The plea was challenged by 157 students seeking quashing of MBA 2023-24 admission, alleging that Maharashtra CET was held in arbitrary manner.

The Bombay high court last week had refused to stay the admission process of Masters of Business Management (MBA) course admissions for 2023-24 conducted by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. The High court however said that the admission will be subject to final outcome of a petition challenging the re-test for selective students.

The petitioner students sought quashing of the admission process and CET results alleging that the entrance exam was held in an arbitrary manner which affected several students.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.