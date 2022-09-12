MAH CET MBA Result 2022 now available at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET 2022 results out |

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the results of the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 and MAH-MCA CET 2022 exams. Candidates can access their scorecards by visiting the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH CET entrance exam was held in CBT mode across Maharashtra on August 23, 24, and 25. MAH CET MBA entrance exam attracted approximately 132000 candidates. Candidates can access their scorecards by entering their application number and birth date.

How to Download the MAH CET Result 2022:

Cetcell.mahacet.org is the official website.

Click on the scorecard link for the relevant MBA/MMS OR MCA course.

To login, enter your application number and date of birth.

The MAH CET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the document.