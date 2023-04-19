MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card out at mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card out | Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET), has released B.Planning CET 2023 admit card.

Candidates who filled the application form and are going to appear for MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023 can download the admit card from the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Read Also MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

Exam date for MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023

The examination will be conducted on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The online test will have 100 questions based on Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) for 200 marks. A total of 100 questions will be there in the question paper carrying 2 marks each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. There is no negative marking System for this test.

Direct link to download MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card

Steps to download MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card:

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CET link available on the page.

A new page will open where MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card link will be displayed.

Press the link and enter the required details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.