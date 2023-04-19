 MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card out at mahacet.org, direct link here
Applicants who filled the application form and are going to appear for MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023 can download the admit card through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card out | Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET), has released B.Planning CET 2023 admit card.

Candidates who filled the application form and are going to appear for MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023 can download the admit card from the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Exam date for MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023

The examination will be conducted on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The online test will have 100 questions based on Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) for 200 marks. A total of 100 questions will be there in the question paper carrying 2 marks each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. There is no negative marking System for this test.

Direct link to download MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card

Steps to download MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card:

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

  • Click on CET link available on the page.

  • A new page will open where MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card link will be displayed.

  • Press the link and enter the required details.

  • Once done, click on submit.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the admit card and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

