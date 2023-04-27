MAH BEd CET 2023: Last-minute change in exam centres, dates leads to chaos

Representational image |

Mumbai: Barely a month after the state's Common Entrance Test (CET) for MBA was hit by technical glitches, the entrance exam for BEd also faced hiccups.

Confusion and commotion prevailed at some exam centres in Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Latur on Wednesday (April 26), as the exam dates and centres of several candidates were changed shortly before the CET. While the students were eventually allowed to take the test, the state CET Cell is contemplating taking action against the technical service provider tasked with conducting the exam.

According to an official from the CET Cell, the exam centres and dates of around 1,000 candidates were changed days before the test, due to a lack of facilities in the centres allotted to them earlier. These aspirants were issued fresh hall tickets and were asked to download them.

"While the exam was originally slated for April 23 and 24, some candidates were assigned a later date. We had sent messages and emails to these students and even called them to intimate about the changes. However, only half of them responded to calls, while around 200 students failed to get the new hall tickets," said the official.

The official added that when students reached their earlier exam centres they were directed to their new centres and were allowed to take the tests even after the scheduled time.

However, some students claimed that they didn't receive any intimation from the Cell. Umesh Kokani, a student from Nandurbar, who was allotted a centre in Nashik said that around 100 students who had turned up at the Centre on Wednesday (April 26) they were told that their tests were scheduled the previous day on April 25.

"The exam date on my hall ticket was April 26. When we showed it the authorities, they told her about the new hall tickets. But I never recieved any message about it. Even those who did, got it on the morning of April 26, after their test was supposed to have been conducted on April 25. We were then taken to a centre around 10-12 km away and administered the test," said Kokani.

The CET Cell, in a statement, said, "Some students had to face difficulty due to a change in exam centres at Nashik, Nagpur, Latur and Amravati on April 26. We have sought an explanation from the technical service provider about the change in centres at the eleventh hour and are considering action against it. However, the CET Cell has ensured that no candidate is deprived from exam despite this incident."