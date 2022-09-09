Magik Minds announces 4th Annual Junior Sudoku Championship in Mumbai

Mumbai: Fourth Annual Sudoku Championship on Nov 5 |

On the occasion of International Sudoku Day on September 9, Magik Minds India has announced the 4th Annual Junior Sudoku Championship to be held on November 5, 2022 at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium, opposite Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai.

Children in the age group 5-15 years are eligible to participate. Individual and school registrations are open. As always, the championship will be preceded by Sudoku workshops by experts.

For further details, write to magikmaths@gmail.com or WhatsApp 9819349043. Magik Minds, founded by Barnali Chaudhuri, organises the Sudoku competition every year for children of various age groups. The competition is a not-for-profit, pro bono activity to inculcate problem solving and pattern recognition skills among children.

