Madrasa Modernisation Scheme Faces Funding Crisis: UP Council Chairman Appeals To PM Modi For Renewal

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government ordered to stop the payment of additional state shares under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that this scheme be renewed. Javed said that after the Centre stopped its contribution under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme six years ago, the state government also issued an order on January 5 this year to stop the additional state share for paying honorarium to the teachers teaching under this scheme.

Letter to PM

Javed in his letter to the prime minister said that lakhs of madrasa students of the state have been connected to the mainstream of education and society through the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme. Most of these beneficiaries belong to the backward classes, he added.

He said that under this scheme, 60 per cent of the total budget is contributed by the Centre while 40 per cent is contributed by the state government. “The Centre has not paid its share under this scheme for almost six years, hence the state government has also not contributed its share. Till now, the state government was giving money to the madrasa teachers of this scheme in addition to its fixed state share,” he said.