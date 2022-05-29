e-Paper Get App

Madras University sem exams now from June 15; check details

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: According to an official announcement made by the University of Madras, the upcoming semester exam 2022 held by the university has been postponed from its earlier date of 2nd June and is now to be conducted from 15th June 2022. The repetitive requests made by the colleges affiliated to the Madras University have led to this decision of the postponement of the exam. The colleges required more time to complete the exam syllabus for the Semester Exam 2022.

The varsity decided to formally announce the postponement after the ongoing rumors and speculations regarding the decision.

In an official notice issued recently, the university said that ““The Regular April 2022 theory examinations scheduled to be commenced from 2nd June 2022 have been postponed and rescheduled to commence from 15th June 2022 onwards and the same may be displayed in the college notice board for the benefit of the students.”

The students studying arts and sciences under the university find great relief in the decision of postponement of the semester exam 2022. They receive another 10 days for preparation as the exams will now be held from the 15th June of 2022.

