Madras HC warns Thanjavur police to behave properly in girl student suicide case

Madurai bench of the Madras High court while hearing an urgent petition in the case related to the suicide of a 17-year-old girl student, who died by consuming poison on January 19 after reportedly being forced by the Christian aided school authorities to convert, cautioned the Thanjavur police to behave appropriately.

The girl's father Muruganantham and another person, who had recorded the girl's statement before she passed away, complained to the court that the Thanjavur police were pressurizing them. The person claimed that the girl told him that she was forced into religious conversion and this was the reason for her suicide attempt, the girl passed away later.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madurai bench of the Madras high court told Thanjavur police on Friday, "The police should conduct themselves appropriately so as to not give rise to such allegations." Muruganantham has filed a petition in the high court seeking to transfer the case to the CB CID or any other independent agency and wanted the court to fix a time frame to complete the investigation. The court will resume hearing of the case on Monday.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:25 PM IST