Madhya Pradesh: Student held at gunpoint by seniors, five suspended

A case of senior students ragging their junior and holding a pistol at the his temple has come to light at Madhav Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) College in Gwalior

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Gwalior: A case of senior students ragging their junior and pointing a gun to his head was reported at Madhav Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) College in Gwalior.

The college manager suspended five accused students after receiving a ragging complaint. All of these students are in their final year of BE. The institute manager states that this type of complaint will not be tolerated in the institute.

Akhil Sharma, a second-year civil branch student at Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, had also filed a formal complaint with Professor Dr. RS Jadoun.

In this, he accuses the senior students of ragging him and trying to intimidate him. Following the complaint, the institute referred the case to the Anti-Ragging Committee. The five students have been suspended while an investigation is conducted.

