Madhya Pradesh: State education board cancels Math examination for classes 5, 8

It should be noted that the other April 1 exams will not be cancelled | Representative image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's School Education Department has reportedly cancelled the Mathematics examination for classes 5 and 8 which were supposed to take place on April 3, 2023. A notification released on April 2, 2023, announced the cancellation of exams without providing any explanation.

The Madhya Pradesh board has also cancelled the Class 8 Sanskrit exam. The board cancelled the Sanskrit examination due to 'hampered exam confidentiality,' according to their tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It should be noted that the other April 1 exams will not be cancelled. The MP Board Class 8th 2023 examinations began on March 23 and ended on April 1. Students who are taking the MPBSE class 10 exams are advised to check the official Madhya Pradesh School board accounts.