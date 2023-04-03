 Madhya Pradesh: State education board cancels Math examination for classes 5, 8
The Madhya Pradesh board has also cancelled the Class 8 Sanskrit exam. The board cancelled the Sanskrit examination due to 'hampered exam confidentiality,' according to their tweet.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
It should be noted that the other April 1 exams will not be cancelled | Representative image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's School Education Department has reportedly cancelled the Mathematics examination for classes 5 and 8 which were supposed to take place on April 3, 2023. A notification released on April 2, 2023, announced the cancellation of exams without providing any explanation.

article-image

It should be noted that the other April 1 exams will not be cancelled. The MP Board Class 8th 2023 examinations began on March 23 and ended on April 1. Students who are taking the MPBSE class 10 exams are advised to check the official Madhya Pradesh School board accounts.

article-image

