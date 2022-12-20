Madhya Pradesh: Medical students protest delay in exams, hit streets to press for demands

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Medical University Jabalpur on Monday staged a protest demonstration demanding exams to be taken on time.

The protesting students claimed that the delay has affected them as they still wait for results.

Eyewitnesses told Free Press Journal that a group of ABVP men barged inside the Vice Chancellor's chamber as they were demanding the early redressal of the issues faced by the student community. Some ransacking was also reported in the cabin.

“Within a week if problems faced by the students were not addressed, the protests will ensue," said one of the protesting ABVP members, who claimed to have sent a memorandum to the vice-chancellor for the same.

The students have accused the university of biased marking and unnecessary delay. "Students who have not appeared for the exams have passed with 76 marks," one of the protesting student alleged, adding, those who didn't score well have been put in the pass list.