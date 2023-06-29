Madhya Pradesh: Govt. Teachers Put On Duty For Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Religious Program

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File Photo

More than 100 government school teachers were deployed for `helping police’ during a religious discourse program of Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The decision drew ire of the Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Congress, a teachers’ organisation. It was revoked on the second day of the three-day event following opposition by teachers.

Shastri is the `Peethadheeshwar’ (head) of Bageshwar Dham, a prominent religious centre in the district. The `Katha’ (discourse) program took place at Khilchipur town from June 26 to 28.

Responding to the controversy over the issue, in-charge District Education Officer Karan Singh Bhilala told reporters here that as many as 110 teachers were deployed in different sectors on the direction of the administration for helping nearly 1,000 police personnel in performing their duties during the event.

Shikshak Congress general secretary Ashutosh Pandey told reporters that the controversial order was withdrawn a day before the program ended after the organisation lodged a protest.

Teachers are considered “second-grade citizens” and treated in this manner at the expense of quality education, he said.

Earlier, the state administration had deployed teachers to guard “shoes and slippers” of devotees during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he claimed.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who has a large following in the area, has been courted by both BJP and Congress leaders in the BJP-ruled state. PTI COR MAS KRK

