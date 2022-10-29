Madhya Pradesh: Governor appoints new VC to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh: Governor appoints new VC to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, Madhya Pradesh |
Bhopal: On Friday, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, appointed Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla as the Vice-Chancellor of Gwalior-based Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, an official stated. Shukla is currently posted as a project co-ordinator at the Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal, he added. The Vice-Chancellor's term will be of five years from the date of taking charge at the office, the official further said.

The Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University was established in 2008 by splitting the horticulture department and the veterinary science and animal husbandry departments of Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya.

article-image

