 Madhya Pradesh: Five-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By School Van Driver In Sehore
Madhya Pradesh: Five-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By School Van Driver In Sehore

Five-year-old is reportedly sexually assaulted by a school van driver in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the education community, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school van driver in the Madhya Pradesh school district. The suspect, identified as Vinod Maheshweri, has been apprehended by the police under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Nursery student faces unspeakable ordeal

The distressing event occurred on December 13, leaving the entire community in disbelief. The victim, a nursery student, bravely shared the harrowing experience with her parents upon returning home. Following this, the child was promptly referred to a government hospital in Bhopal for medical treatment. Despite the severity of the incident, doctors report that she is in a stable condition, although she has suffered injuries.

Law enforcement officials have registered a case based on the information provided by the victim's family and medical professionals. The incident has reignited concerns over the safety and security of students during their commute to and from school, prompting a renewed emphasis on stringent measures to ensure the protection of children in educational institutions. The accused awaits legal proceedings as the community rallies to support the victim and her family during this distressing time.

