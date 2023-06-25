 Madhya Pradesh Comes To Rescue Of Manipuri Students Hit By Internet Outage In Violence-Hit Areas
In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Representational image |

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has accepted the request of its Manipur counterpart to allow students from the northeastern state to submit documents for college admissions in offline mode since there was an internet outage in some violence-hit areas there, an official said on Sunday. Both the states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students, he said. "All admissions to MP colleges are conducted online. Every year, students from Manipur take admission to colleges of MP but this time around they were facing trouble for the want of internet connection after violence erupted there in the first week of May," he said.

These students include sports persons from there who enrol in sports academies in MP and seek to pursue educational courses alongside, he added. Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3. More than 100 people have died so far.

Read Also
Students In Delhi Face Turmoil Due To Manipur Violence
article-image
