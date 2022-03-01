Madhya Pradesh CM: Govt to arrange for stay, food & transportation of students returning from Ukraine

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has asked state officials to make arrangements for students' accommodation, food, and transportation upon their return to India from the war-torn Ukraine.

According to a state government official, more than 180 students stranded in Ukraine have contacted a helpline set up by the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

After meeting with the state resident commissioner and other officials on Monday night, Chouhan issued an official statement saying that 29 Madhya Pradesh natives had returned from Ukraine.

After the students arrive in India, the officials should make arrangements for their stay, food and transportation to their homes. The students should not face any problems, Chouhan said.





He said more students hailing from Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to arrive in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday by flights bringing back Indian nationals from Ukraine, where Russia has launched a military offensive.





"The MP government is in touch with officials in the Ministry of External Affairs, who are communicating with the Ukrainian embassy officials to ensure the well-being of our students there," a government official said.



Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:08 PM IST