Madhya Pradesh: check revised dates for 10th and 12th supplementary exams

The supplementary test schedule for Classes 10 and 12 has been updated by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The official website for the MP board supplementary exam date 2022 is mpbse.nic.in.

The MP board 12th compartment exam will be held on a single day on June 20, 2022, according to the MP board's supplemental timetable 2022. Exams for the MP Board 10th compartment will be place between June 21 and July 1, 2022. Previously, the MP Board 10th exams were set to end on June 30, 2022. MP Board extra admit card 2022 is only available at schools.

On its official Twitter account, the MP Board also stated that the distribution of marksheets for Classes 100 and 12 had begun. The MP Board marksheets can be obtained from the students' respective schools.

On April 29, 2022, the MP Board announced the MP Board results for the 10th and 12th grades. Around 72.72 percent of students in Class 12 passed the exam this year, whereas only 59.54 percent of pupils in Class 10 passed the exam.

