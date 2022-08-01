e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: All women-panchayat raises hopes for better education

22-year-old housewife Krishna Rawat has been elected as the sarpanch, who holds a postgraduate degree

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | IStock images

"Children are often denied an education because there are no government schools in this village. To attend school, they need to travel almost 5 km to Pandariya village," admits farmer Bhairon Singh Jatav, who owns a 1.25 acre farm.

Labourer Ballobai agrees: "Our village suffers from lack of good roads, electricity and drainage. But these problems fall small compared to the need for educational facilities here which affect the future of our children."

"There is no school or anganwadi here. Ten years ago, an anganwadi was set up in rented accommodation. The structure is lying in shambles now. Shut since last five years, it is being used as a shelter for animals," Ballobai laments.

She believes it to be wiser to elect women for the Gram Panchayat, as they "might take the access to educational facilities more seriously compared to previous male representatives."

"We have decided to renovate the building in which the anganwadi was functioning in the past, and get it up and running. Since a year and a half, when I moved to this village, I have been seeing children attend schools in neighbouring villages. Thus, I have prioritised the setting up of a government primary or middle school here," she said.

