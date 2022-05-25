LUTA demands action against students who attacked Prof

31 | IStock images

Lucknow : The Lucknow University Teachers' Association (LUTA) has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking action against the culprits involved in the "unfortunate" attacks on Dalit Professor Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18.



The LUTA has urged the chief minister to order an FIR on the complaint given by the professor on May 10.



The letter reads, "Indecent behaviour and sloganeering by some people with Lucknow University teacher Ravi Kant Chandan is objectionable and the teachers' body requests action against those who create unrest on the campus."



The LUTA chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others heckled Ravi Kant on the campus and raised objectionable slogans against him, using indecent language.



The videos were available on social media, he said, adding the incident vitiated the academic environment of the university.



"It is extremely worrying that no action has been taken so far against anyone involved in this incident. The police did not even register the FIR on the basis of a complaint given by Ravi Kant whereas an FIR was registered against the teacher on the complaint by a student," the letter further said.



The LUTA chief said that due to lack of action against the accused, chaos on the campus increased and on May 18, a student attacked Dr Ravi Kant who had already expressed apprehension that he may be attacked.



This incident had strained the teacher-student relations in the university. Due to these incidents, university teachers were worried about their safety, said the letter.

