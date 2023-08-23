Ludhiana School Roof Collapses; 1 Dead And 3 Teachers Critically Injured | Representative Photo

Ludhiana: In a heart-wrenching incident, a government school in Baddowal, Ludhiana, became the site of a devastating mishap as the roof of the school collapsed, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving three teachers critically injured. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted an urgent response from authorities.

The victim, identified as a female, tragically lost her life as the roof caved in, burying her under the debris. Additionally, three teachers were caught under the rubble, sustaining severe injuries in the process. Swift action was taken as emergency services rushed to the scene. The injured educators were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana swiftly ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

To aid in the rescue efforts, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been mobilized and is currently engaged in a rescue operation at the site. Their dedicated efforts are aimed at locating any potential survivors and ensuring the safety of those affected.