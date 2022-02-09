Lucknow University to introduce course in Avadh culture

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) has decided to provide a master's degree in Avadh Culture (Urdu) beginning with the next academic year.

The postgraduate level course, which will be introduced in compliance with the New Education Policy, will be dedicated to all that represents Awadh culture.

Prof Abbas Raza Nayyar, head of the Urdu department, said: "From Qissagoi, the traditional art of storytelling, to writing shayari to sitting on a Dastarkhwan, understanding Sufiana Kalam, attire, food, language, festivities, everything has been included in the syllabus of the course."



The admission will be taken on around 60 seats in the PG course.

Do-palli caps, tunics, sherwanis, wide patch pyjamas for men, and heavy embroidered work on women's clothes have all been included in the curriculum, as have Avadh flavours such as bakarkhani, sheermal, kulcha, kebab, biryani, and Kashmiri tea.

"By introducing a detailed study on Avadh culture, we hope to make LU a centre for the teaching and learning of our tehzeeb," Nayyar added.



Nayyar said that Avadh culture is not just confined to India but is popular globally, and students can study/research and work towards popularising the almost lost art forms like Qissagoi, cuisine and clothing that can help them set up their own business.



"They can also contribute to the literature by penning shayaris, poems, and books. We already have junior and senior research fellows who have specialised in Awadh culture and we will also be inviting experts and renowned academicians like Prof Asmat Malihabadi and Ahmad Abbas Rudaulvi for sharing their knowledge with our students," he said.



The syllabus will soon be tabled in the faculty board meeting for approval.



ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: Governor asks VCs to design syllabus based on NEP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:14 PM IST