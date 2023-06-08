Lucknow University to collaborate with Kazakh University | IANS

The Lucknow University (LU) has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Kazakh University of Technology and Business, Astana, Kazakhstan to cooperate in several fields.



The aim is to develop cooperation and partnership in the fields of IT-technologies, accounting and finance, economics, management, design, biotechnology, ecology and the environment, oil and gas, mining and chemical industries, standardisation and certification, tourism, catering and hotel business.



The MoU comes after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) upgraded its ratings to A++ last July and the university has been receiving proposals for collaborations from its counterparts in other countries.



Under the agreement, both the parties agreed upon the implementation of joint activities in the field of exchange of students and undergraduates, teaching of experts / teaching staff, and scientific internship for undergraduates.



Lucknow University vice chancellor, Prof A.K. Rai said, "In October last year, Governor Anandiben Patel had held a meeting with ambassadors of some countries and vice-chancellors of different universities of Uttar Pradesh."



"This MoU is a result of the same meeting. We are ready to share our best practices and research with our international partners," added Prof Rai.