Lucknow University teachers will begin a week-long protest

Lucknow, December 12: On Monday, the Lucknow University Teachers' Association (LUTA) will begin a week-long protest against university authorities for issuing a show-cause notice to dean of arts Professor Shashi Shukla.

The professor was notified for failing to appear at a selection committee meeting.

The LUTA gave the authorities 24 hours to revoke the notice two days ago. The Association has decided to stage the protest in two stages because the notice has not been revoked.

Teachers will observe 'Teacher Harassment Day' on Monday, followed by 'University Act Defence Day' on Tuesday and 'Save Lucknow University Day' the following day in the first phase, which will begin on Monday.

On all of these days, all teachers will attend classes while wearing a black band around their arm.

In the second phase, the LUTA and the Lucknow University Associated College Teachers' Association will protest and hold a dharna at the university.

LUTA members will march from the university to the residence of deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday and deliver a memorandum.

The teachers will march to Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

"We will not tolerate this injustice," said LUTA General Secretary Professor Vineet Verma. Will any teacher be served with a show-cause notice if they discuss the university Act or statute? The dean of arts had only inquired as to whether the university Act was being followed.

"If the notice is not withdrawn by the end of this week, we will be forced to boycott classes beginning next week."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:19 PM IST