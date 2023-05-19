Lucknow University: Female students lodge complaint against 'abusive' boys on campus

Lucknow University | ANI

Lucknow: A girl student of the Lucknow University (LU) has lodged a written complaint against residents of Habibullah boys' hostel for using inappropriate language and hurling abuses at her in the Tagore Library after an argument.

Acting on the complaint, the LU proctor board has ordered a probe into the incident that occurred on Thursday and carried out a search in the boys' hostel.

According to a witness, the incident took place when the complainant, an undergraduate student, was in the Tagore Library's reading room and had kept a book on the chair to reserve it.

When she returned from the washroom, she found a boy sitting on her seat to which she objected.The argument between the two got heated up and the boy called up his friends from the hostel who further abused her.

"We have received a written complaint from the girl against unidentified boys abusing her. We are probing the matter," said LU chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi.