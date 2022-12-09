e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLucknow University bans celebrations in campus canteens

Lucknow University bans celebrations in campus canteens

The proctor's office has issued directives to ban all kinds of celebrations and has issued mandatory guidelines for all canteen owners.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
UGET 2022: Lucknow University extends Application date; Know how to apply |
Follow us on

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) has banned all celebrations in the canteens, a day after two groups of students clashed at the commerce canteen during a birthday party.

The proctor's office has issued directives to ban all kinds of celebrations and has issued mandatory guidelines for all canteen owners to ensure the law-and-order situation was maintained.

"It has come to light that during celebrations at canteens students enter into fights or arguments that disrupt campus discipline. It has been decided that the owners will ensure no celebrations are held at the canteen. If students insist or force, then the canteen owner must inform the proctor's office," said chief proctor Professor Rakesh Dwivedi.

Read Also
UP: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University
article-image

He said also every canteen owner has been asked to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed, and students are not allowed to park their two or four-wheelers outside the canteen.

"Also, it will be the responsibility of the people running the canteen that no outsider/ non-LU student is allowed to use the facility," he added.

It may be recalled that two groups had clashed during a birthday celebration at the commerce canteen on Wednesday.

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow University bans celebrations in campus canteens

Lucknow University bans celebrations in campus canteens

Moral policing: Students attacked near theatre in Mangaluru

Moral policing: Students attacked near theatre in Mangaluru

Brown University follows Harvard in banning caste-based discrimination

Brown University follows Harvard in banning caste-based discrimination

Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students say officials

Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students say officials

Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered

Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered