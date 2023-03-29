Lucknow University admission 2023 begins for UG courses at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University has started admission 2023 for the Undergraduate courses from March 28.
Candidates who want to apply for various UG courses offered by LU and affiliated colleges can visit the official website of LU at
Interested candidates will be required to generate their Lucknow University Registration Number, LURN before filling the application form.s
Last Date to apply for LU registration 2023
The last date to apply for LU UG admissions is May 31, 2023.
Exam Date
The University will be conducting the entrance exam from June 15 to 25, 2023.
LU Admission 2023
Lucknow University has made it compulsory for the candidates applying for admission to generate their LU registration numbers.
Registration Fee:
Candidates will be required to pay Rs 100 while applying for the registration of LU.
Steps to apply for Lucknow University UG Admission 2023
Go to the official website-
On the homepage, click on the LURN registration link
Register and pay the registration fee of Rs 100.
Generate your LURN registration number and log in using the same to access LU application portal
Fill in the LU application form and upload relevant documents
Submit the form and save it
Take a print out of the application form for future references.