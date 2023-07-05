Lucknow: Governor Anandiben Patel Includes Ethos And Cultural Parts In NEP

Governor Anandiben Patel | FPJ

In a recent statement by Governor Anandiben Patel praised the National Education Policy (NEP) for its inclusion of Indian Ethos and culturals parts as a part of syllabus. Her remarks came during 16th Foundation Day Founction of Goyal group of institutions. She said that the current education system is deprived of values and 'sanskaar'.

Following that, the governor also emphasised on making the education process simple. "Education should be imparted in mother tongue till at least class five as children grasp things better in their mother tongue. Any information given to children in languages other than their mother tongue force them to rote-learning."

Moreover, this panel discussion served as a pathway for educators and policymakers to focus on the formative courses in the education system of India. Patel also asked teachers to be committed towards their profession. She said, "Apart from the prescribed teaching time, teachers should also work for the growth of their institution so that they make a mark (in rankings) at national and international levels. Also, teachers should actively participate for better maintenance of their institutes."

Furthermore, in order to motivate students to step out of the academic campus and learn life skills such as social interaction, she encouraged students to contribute in social activities. "Real knowledge is gained through social engagements. That's why it is necessary to connect with realistic knowledge alongside the one imparted inside classrooms," she added.