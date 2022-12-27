e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLucknow: 10-year-old found hanging after family scolds him for not going to school

Lucknow: 10-year-old found hanging after family scolds him for not going to school

The incident took place in Chitwapur in the Hussainganj area on Monday late evening.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Follow us on

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Lucknow after his mother took away the phone as he was not attending school for the past few days.

The incident took place in Chitwapur in the Hussainganj area on Monday late evening.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Read Also
UP: Nursing student found hanging at home, body sent for postmortem
article-image

According to the family, the boy had stopped going to school in the past few days. He used to stay at home and play games on the phone. The family tried to stop him several times.

On Monday as well, the boy's mother scolded him and took away the phone. After that, the boy sent his sister out of the room and closed the door. After some time, when the family asked him to open the door and he did not reply, they broke open the door and found him hanging.

DCP central zone, Aparna Rajat, said, "The mother has not given any statement till now. Further investigation is underway."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Principal beats up Gurukul student for singing Telugu film song in class

Gujarat: Principal beats up Gurukul student for singing Telugu film song in class

Lucknow: 10-year-old found hanging after family scolds him for not going to school

Lucknow: 10-year-old found hanging after family scolds him for not going to school

Students who indulge in unfair practices during exams must be dealt with 'heavy hand': Delhi HC

Students who indulge in unfair practices during exams must be dealt with 'heavy hand': Delhi HC

Mumbai: At Sydenham College's first ever reunion, a wishlist from alums

Mumbai: At Sydenham College's first ever reunion, a wishlist from alums

#FPJRewind2022: Four key important announcements by School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar in...

#FPJRewind2022: Four key important announcements by School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar in...