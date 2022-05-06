L&T concludes its academia-industry innovation initiative

L&T Technology Services Limited, an engineering services company,held the 5th Edition of its annual academia-industry innovation initiative, TECHgium. 30,421 students, from 444 renowned colleges across India competed this year. The students were presented with a real-life problem statement that is faced by industries today.

PoCs were presented by the finalists that employed solutions using artificial intelligence, deep learning, renewable energy, drone technology, compute vision, and EV batteries. IIT Roorkee earned the second place for creating Self-Cleaning Solar Panels and IIT Guwhati followed with their concept on Hover-Drone with Dynamic Charging via Wireless Power Transfer

"The transition from academic life to the corporate world often requires one to have adequate exposure and knowledge of real-world problems faced by businesses the world over. It is only through such opportunities and early-stage learning initiatives that we can inspire engineering students to embrace innovation-led digital engineering roles and drive the future of technology," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:04 PM IST