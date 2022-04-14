LSR calls off BJP leader's talk on Ambedkar citing JNU, Karnataka developments

Claiming outcry from the students' organizations on the recent violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University 9JNU) campus and communal developments in Karnataka, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College has called off BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash's talk on BR Ambedkar on Thursday.

The BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted the message given by one of the organizers in the college to Prakash on social media. The organizer, whose name wasn't disclosed, stated that the educational institution doesn't want "the College atmosphere becoming a political space instead of an academic one".

The BJP spokesperson was further conveyed by the organizer of the talk that "we regret to inform you that the talk that we had scheduled for Ambedkar Jayanti, on 14th April, needs to be called off. There has been no such order from the administration, however, there has been a huge outcry from the student body stating their disagreement with this talk."

Speaking on the matter, the BJP leader termed the cancellation of the event an "epitome of intolerance".

"I was invited by LSR college for the event on Ambedkar Jayanti but was informed yesterday that due to a protest by the students union group, the show has been cancelled. It's an epitome of intolerance," he said."

The cancellation of the talk in LSR College has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP, with Malviya calling it the "political assertion of Communist sponsored student bodies".

"The intolerant ideological and political assertion of Communist sponsored student bodies, that permeates our academic institutions, is a bane. It obstructs free expression and assimilation of competing ideas," Malviya tweeted.

