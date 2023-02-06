LSAT India 2023: LSAC to announce results at discoverlaw.in on this date; here's how to check

Representative Image |

New Delhi: Law School Admission Council also known as LSAC is set to declare the law school entrance test results at discoverlaw.in on Friday, February 10, according to Careers 360.

LSAC conducted the January first session of LSAT India 2023 on January 22, 2023, for law exam aspirants.

Law aspirants can avail the results with the help of their user id, mail, and password.

The LSAT India 2023 result will provide the total scaled score, score band, and percentile obtained.

Aspirants can enroll in the five-year LLB, three-year LLB, and LLM programmes provided by more than 20 law schools nationwide through the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) entrance test.

LSAT India 2023 results: How to check?

Go to the official website - discoverlaw.in

Click on ‘LSAT India 2023 result'

Login using your email id and password

Submit your details

LSAT India 2023 result will be available on screen

Go to the result and print it for future use

Registration for the June 2023 LSAT India session is currently open. By going to the official website, discoverlaw.in, prospective candidates can register for the exam till May 26, 2023. From June 8 to June 11, 2023, the LSAT India 2023 second session exam will be offered at various times and days.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)