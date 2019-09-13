Look Beyond Traditional Engineering Fields - Pursue Computer Science Engineering with Specialisation in IoT and Smart Cities

You’d heard of the development of smart cities in India recently, but what is a smart city? With the coming of a new government, it was proposed that 20 leading states in India should be turned into smart cities. This is where the buzz of smart cities in India began.
A smart city uses data and technology to improve the lives of the citizens and the businesses that live in it. The livelihood increases all thanks to technology. However, when we talk about technology, we mean the Internet of Things. IoT is responsible for the success of the Smart City initiative.
IoT collects data from our devices and appliances to connect with each other and exchange data. With the help of data analysis, changes are made to improve the living conditions and make it more efficient. If all of this fascinates you, then the internet of things course syllabus while pursuing computer science engineering will interest you.
IoT is a domain that is growing at a rapid speed as new advancements and technologies are developing every day. This means that if you master the intricacies of IoT, this field can turn out to be an extremely fruitful one.
A Career in IoT
● Growth Prospectives
With the government taking such drastic steps in developing smart cities in India, the scope of growth has skyrocketed. Whether it is improving traffic or pollution levels, IoT is a significant contributor in smart cities. With these smart cities always needing research and development, new opportunities are bound to emerge. Someone who has aced all aspects and intricacies of IoT will undoubtedly achieve success.
● Job Opportunities
As an IoT professional, you are expected to be efficient in programs such as Java, C++, UNIX, and such. These skills and knowledge will be taught to you through your university’s Internet of Things course syllabus. With so many skills and immense knowledge, you can work in various career fields as Database design Architect, IoT Architect, IoT Cloud Engineer, Industrial Engineer, and a lot more. These opportunities can be sought in industries like security, healthcare, automation, and more.
With the emergence of Smart Cities in the nation, the need for engineers who are skilled professionals in the field of IoT is bound to increase.
● Monetary Benefits
With the development of Smart Cities across the nation, it is evident that IoT is at its peak in India at the moment. The IoT industry is expected to sore drastically when the government launches its smart cities. The monetary value of anyone who is well versed with this field will instantaneously go up. Needless to say, if you are planning to pursue a career in IoT, you are bound to achieve great success.
Here’s What We’re Saying
The nation is becoming smarter and technologically advanced with the help of Smart Cities. The process of collecting data through IoT will help in the betterment of society immensely. There is no doubt that if you pursue Computer Science Engineering with Specialisation in IoT you are going to be a successful professional in no time. However, there is no doubt that you must pursue your degree from a university that has its Internet of Things course syllabus aligned with the latest advancements in the technology.
