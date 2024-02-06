Cracking Down on Exam Fraud: Lok Sabha Passes Public Examinations Bill 2024

Lok Sabha Passes Public Examinations Bill 2024 | Representative Image

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved an 'anti-cheating' bill to check fraudulent practices such as the leaking of exam papers, in government recruitment exams.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha and, once approved, will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent before it is enacted as law.

Which entrance examinations are covered under the bill?

This bill, known as the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, applies to central recruitment and entrance exams conducted by various organizations including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), and National Testing Agency (NTA).

Not to impact students

According to this legislation, students who participate in competitive exams honestly (i.e., without intentionally trying to benefit from cheating) will not be singled out. Nonetheless, individuals who disclose exam papers or manipulate answer sheets in collaboration with officials will be subject to a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹1 crore.

Bill Overview

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, introduced by junior Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh, targets various offenses related to unfair means in public examinations.

Offenses covered

Offenses include leakage of question papers or answer keys, assisting candidates in unauthorized ways, creating fake websites for cheating or monetary gain, conducting fake examinations, and issuing fake admit cards or offer letters.

What penalties are in place?

Essentially, this bill makes all offenses within its scope serious, as they can be acted upon by the police without the need for a warrant, the accused will not have the option for bail, and the alleged crimes cannot be resolved through a compromise.

Offenders face strict penalties, including a minimum three-year jail term for leaking papers or tampering with answer sheets, extendable to five years with a fine of up to ₹10 lakh. Service providers failing to report offenses may be fined up to ₹1 crore, with senior managers facing up to 10 years in jail and/or similar fines. Those involved in organized paper leaks may face jail terms of five to 10 years and fines of up to ₹1 crore.

Complaints will be investigated by officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police, ensuring thorough examination of reported offenses.