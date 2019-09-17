LIC releases notification for recruitment to fill 8500 vacancies for Assistant positions across India

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India has released a mega recruitment notification to fill around 8500 vacancies for Assistant positions across India. The online application process begins from September 17, 2019 and the last date to do so is October 1, 2019. Call letter for the examination will be available for download from October 15 to 22. The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 21 and 22.

To apply for the job candidates will have to visit the official website at licindia.in to download the official notification and check the state/ division- wise vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted through a two tier process namely online preliminary test and main exam followed by a pre-recruitment medical test. Those who clear both the recruitment exams will have to go under a pre- recruitment medical test.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary phase will be eligible for the Main exam which will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.

Steps to apply for the 2019 LIC Assistant position:

Step 1: Visit LIC's official wesbite, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the orange button at the top to register.

Step 3: Registration will generate log-in credentials which can be used to log in and fulfill the remaining application process and payment of application fees.

Step 4: Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.