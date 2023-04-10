LIC ADO Prelims exam results 2023 out at licindia.in, Steps to check

LIC ADO Prelims exam results 2023 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims exam results 2023.

Interested candidates can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC's website at licindia.in.

The preliminary exam was conducted on March 12.

The exam was based on objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.

This recruitment drive will fill 9,394 LIC ADO vacancies.

Those who have qualified the Preliminary stage will have appear in the Mains exam on April 23,2023.

LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 direct link.

Steps to check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023:

Go to the careers portal at licindia.in.

Results have been published zone wise. Open the result link for your zone.

Download the PDF file and view your result.

Save it for future references.

For more information on Mains exam, selected candidates can visit the LIC India website at licindia.in