LIC 2019 ADO prelims result declared; check at licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the Result for LIC ADO Prelims Exam 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the LIC ADO Prelims exam can check their LIC ADO Result 2019 on its official website, licindia.in. LIC conducted the preliminary exam for Apprentice Development Officers post on 6 July, 2019, across several centres.

Candidates who qualify the LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary examination will be required to appear for the main examination. LIC will then consider the marks secured by a candidate in main examination for shortlisting the candidates for the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the total marks obtained by candidates in both Mains and Interview exam.

Steps to check LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary result 2019”

Step 3: On the new page that opens, select your zone.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result PDF for future reference.